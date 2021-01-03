Male Metropolis XI vs Chelsea: Confirmed early staff information, predicted lineup and hottest damage listing

anchester Metropolis will be lacking a quintet of players for their Leading League clash with Chelsea on Sunday pursuing good Covid-19 exams.

Male City’s fixture in opposition to Everton was postponed just after Metropolis workers and players returned a selection of positive coronavirus benefits, which saw their teaching floor shut down to offer with the outbreak.

City confirmed that two of the impacted gamers ended up Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus, who examined constructive on December 23. On New Year’s Day, Pep Guardiola disclosed that five players are now unavailable to encounter Metropolis.

The most recent Covid-19 final results provide the full amount of first-crew staff at the club isolating to 7, such as two other workers associates.

Guardiola included that the club have been not nevertheless in a position to expose the identities of the 3 hottest gamers to take a look at constructive, even though goalkeeper Ederson has confirmed he is self-isolating with deputy Zack Steffen set to make his Premier League debut at Chelsea. Breaking NEWS Manchester City ensure coronavirus outbreak as Kyle Walker and Gabriel Jesus exam favourable

The manager explained: “I never think the Premier League enable us to title the gamers but you will know tomorrow.”

In other places for Guardiola, Eric Garcia will facial area a late health and fitness take a look at but is not likely to start if he is out there, even though Ilkay Gundogan should really be in shape to begin subsequent a foot challenge.

Metropolis at this time sit eighth in the table, but have two online games in hand over leaders Liverpool. Ought to they win equally of people, they would be a stage off the speed.

Man Town predicted XI: Steffen Cancelo, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko Rodri, Fernandinho Mahrez, De Bruyne, Sterling Aguero

