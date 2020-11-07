Malcolm In The Middle’s Christopher Masterson Expecting First Baby With Wife Yolanda Pecoraro

Christopher Masterson will be a daddy!

The 40-year old Malcolm In The Middle celebrity is expecting his first child with wife Yolanda Pecoraro.

Yolanda, that you may understand from Graceland, disclosed the joyful news on her Instagram about Friday (November 6).

“Baby Masterson” she awakens, while cradling her bare infant bulge at a bikini in the beach.

Congrats to Chris and Yolanda! )

Chris and Yolanda‘s joyful information follows his own Malcolm co-star, Frankie Muniz.

Frankie along with his spouse, Paige, declared they were expecting their first child in September, and just recently demonstrated that the sex. Watch the major news !

