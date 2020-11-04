Malaika Arora’s stocks a peek of her tasty supper

Malaika Arora is actually the supreme Bollywood diva. The celebrity sports a smoking sexy body and credit for this should go to her tumultuous lifestyle including routine workouts along with a healthful diet.

Together with her current Instagram narrative, Malaika gave us a peek of her latest meal. Malaika chose to her Instagram webpage and shared an image of her supper that comprised Shashlik or Shish kebab, a dish that originated in Central Asia. Malaika also made certain to continue to keep her meal as and all the protein she included a salad packed with mixed greens. She shared an image of her skillet that she was able to find that additional punch from the dish. Have a peek at the image below.

This seems to be the ideal meal for individuals seeking to get rid of some weight but do not wish to sacrifice flavor.