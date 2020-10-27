Malaika Arora stocks a photo of the ideal breakfast

They say breakfast is the main meal of the evening. A great breakfast in the morning makes it possible to kickstart the own body’s metabolism and offers you a pump of power to start your day off.

Malaika Arora is a believer of the expression and her newest social networking article was evidence of the exact same. The celebrity shared an image of her lunch that contained chopped beans, dragonfruit, porridge, a orange juice and a cup of black coffee. Have a peek at her article below.

She sure knows the way to do breakfast isn’t it?