How to Create a PDF on iPhone?

With the iPhone, you can quickly convert any kind of document to a PDF without the need for other apps because this feature is included within the Share option. Here’s how to turn your iPhone or iPad into a PDF.
Open any form of document or picture file on your iPhone or iPad running iOS 10 or later
At the bottom of the screen, select Share.
Navigate through the icons to locate and choose Print.
A screen preview will appear; pinch to enlarge and see the content in full-screen mode.
In actuality, this preview is a PDF! Click Share in the upper right corner of the screen to export it.
Select whether to send your PDF by email, AirDrop, or another iPhone app.