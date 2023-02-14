How to Make a New Google Account?

A fresh Google account may be created in a matter of minutes and with no effort. There is no requirement for anything, not even a photo ID or a mailing address. By supplying accurate information, you may contribute to the security of your Google account and make our services more useful to others, as Google highlights.

Provide Some Basic Data

You must enter a few pieces of fundamental information when creating a new Google account:

first name

final name

Gmail address of choice Password

Birthdate

Technically, you are also obligated to state your gender, albeit you have the option of saying “Rather not say.” The remaining choices are “custom,” “man,” and “female.”

Google will want both a phone number and an email address for recovery. Both are not necessary to set up a new Google account.

Also Read: How to Use Telegram Web on Your Desktop? Explained in Simple Ways!

Accept the Terms of Service and Privacy Policy of Google.

You will be prompted to accept Google’s Terms of Service & Privacy Policy after providing your information. Although you should thoroughly study each of these publications, there are three main points to remember:

Anything you do on Google may be utilized for product development and marketing . You grant Google permission to “use, host, store, reproduce, modify, create derivative works…communicate, publish, publicly perform, publicly display and distribute” your content whenever you “upload, submit, store, send or receive it,” but only if they use it for “operating, promoting, and improving our Services, and to develop new ones.” Your new Google account will save each action you take. even those that you may assume are private, like email messages.

. You grant Google permission to “use, host, store, reproduce, modify, create derivative works…communicate, publish, publicly perform, publicly display and distribute” your content whenever you “upload, submit, store, send or receive it,” but only if they use it for “operating, promoting, and improving our Services, and to develop new ones.” Your new Google account will save each action you take. even those that you may assume are private, like email messages. Your personal data may be managed. The “video(s) you viewed, device IDs, IP addresses, cookie data, and location” will all be stored by Google. You may choose which information is saved at myaccount.google.com if you don’t like the notion of all that data being associated with your name in the public domain.

Log Into Your Fresh Google Account.

You will be sent to your account page once you have accepted the Terms of Service & Privacy Policy. From here, you may access the additional software and web services that Google provides, such as:

Drive by Google

Chrome Docs

Chrome Sheets

Hangouts on Google

Gmail \sYouTube

Calendar on Google

YouTube Slides

Gmail Play

These are but a few of the applications that work with your new Google account. If you already use Google for business purposes, you may upgrade to G Suite, a premium service that offers additional cloud storage and more chances for communication with your team members.

Also Read: Using an iPhone: How To View Blacklisted Numbers?

A Google Account Is Required for The Following Services.