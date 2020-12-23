Maisie Smith and HRVY Strictly kiss: Ranvir Singh needs couple effectively

To view this video clip be sure to empower JavaScript, and think about upgrading to a world-wide-web

browser that

supports HTML5

video clip

Ranvir Singh has wished Maisie Smith and HRVY all the greatest immediately after they are described to have shared their very first kiss at the Strictly Appear Dancing closing on Saturday night time.

The two youngest pupils of the Strictly Class of 2020 have been at the centre of romance rumours for months, but below Covid restrictions ended up banned from sharing any physical make contact with though filming.

And addressing the intended snog on today’s Lorraine, Ranvir – who is filling in for Lorraine Kelly – had a cheeky glint in her eye as she praised the pair.

‘I can’t say that I saw anything at all but all I can say they are two really gifted younger men and women,’ she grinned.

‘Although with Covid limitations they won’t be capable to see far too significantly of every single other now the clearly show is over.

‘Whatever is taking place I want them all the finest as they are truly amazing young folks. Lots of enjoy to Maise and HRVY this morning.’

A resource instructed The Sunshine: ‘The pair are so flirty together, and truly have a authentic giggle every time they see a single an additional.

‘BBC bosses had explicitly warned versus any romances, determined to steer clear of any additional “curse of Strictly” tales.

‘While, technically, they may not have been practising social distancing, they are the two young and this was right before tier 4 restrictions came into perform.

‘But even now, in tier 4, Maisie can have HRVY as her support bubble.’

EastEnders actress Maisie, 19, beforehand termed YouTuber HRVY – serious identify Harvey Cantwell – ‘beautiful looking’.

‘I have only seen him for a couple of hours a 7 days so I am even now enjoying receiving to know him,’ she mentioned.

‘I don’t know what would materialize in the future, but for now, we are having alongside genuinely nicely as mates.’

Maisie and HRVY each competed in the Strictly Appear Dancing finale on Saturday night time which was ultimately won by comic Bill Bailey.

Whilst neither claimed the glitterball trophy, possibly they’ve walked absent with the biggest prize of all.

Lorraine airs weekdays at 9am on ITV.

Received a story?

If you’ve received a celebrity story, online video or shots get in contact with the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us [email protected] kingdom, calling 020 3615 2145 or by checking out our Post Stuff page – we’d adore to hear from you.