Mahesh Babu, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni expand their fantasies to lovers around Dussehra

Dussehra is the festival to celebrate the victory of goodness over bad and throughout a year that’s been quite demanding, it’s necessary to watch a festival which propagates positivity. Each year, the festival of Dussehra is celebrated by burning an effigy of Ravana. This season also folks are stoked to observe the festival although many large parties are canceled because of COVID-19.

Stars in the South movie industry such as Mahesh Babu, Rashi Khanna, Samantha Akkineni, Kajal Aggarwal and much more took to social networking to expand their particular wishes to their own lovers on social networking. Take a look at their articles under…

If there isn’t any enemy within, the enemies outside can’t hurt you. . This #Vijayadashami burn off the Ravana within. . Wish you a very #HappyDussehra ðÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/AkV05QhRmS

— Raashi (@RaashiKhanna) October 25, 2020