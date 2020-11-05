Magic Johnson Shows His favourite Kobe Bryant Memory

Magic Johnson will probably remain thankful for his friendship with the late Kobe Bryant.

In a dialogue with Ellen DeGeneres in her daytime chat show Nov. 5, the NBA superstar shown among his finest memories together with Kobe, his former Los Angeles Lakers teammate.

Following Ellen congratulated Magic about the Dodgers World Series triumph (the retired athlete is now part owner of this baseball team) along with also the Lakers’ new tournament name, Magic, that seemed almost on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, opened up on his friendship with all the basketball celebrity, who died along with his 13-year old girl Gianna Bryant at a January helicopter accident.

Magic shared among his favourite memories: A dialogue soon ahead of the Lakers 1985 conquer the Boston Celtics at the championship match. The L.A. group had lost to the Celtics only 1 year previously, which makes it an especially big triumph.

“I advised himthe toughest championship you could ever win would be beating the Boston Celtics. So after we won that Game 7, then he kissed me and said’Man Magic you’re right that is really so tricky to conquer these Boston Celtics, since they never conquer themselves'” that the 61-year old clarified. “We have had so many amazing moments such as that, speaking about company, referring to life, speaking about being fathers. I have enjoyed every second speaking to Kobe.”