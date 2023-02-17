MAGCH X10 10 inch Android Tablet Review: Is It Still Right Decision in 2023?

The MAGCH X10 Tablet is an affordable yet feature-packed device that offers a combination of a 3G phone call, WiFi connect, and impressive storage. With a high-performance quad-core processor, this tablet delivers an impressive performance while running various apps and games. In this review, we will delve into the tablet’s various features.

Firstly, the 3G phone call and WiFi connection make this tablet very versatile. With 2 SIM card slots, you can make phone calls and send messages without the need for WiFi, which makes this tablet ideal for people on-the-go. The device also supports 2.4GHz WiFi, which makes it easy to quickly connect to the internet.

The MAGCH X10 Tablet comes equipped with the latest Android 10.0 system, which is an upgrade over its predecessor, Android 9.0. It features 2GB of RAM and a high-performance quad-core processor, delivering a quick app launch and smooth operation, perfect for watching videos, video conferences, reading books, and internet browsing.

The 10-inch tablet adopts a 1280 x 800 IPS glass touch screen, presenting crisp and sharp images. It has a 2MP front camera and 5MP rear camera, enabling users to take photos and make phone calls with a SIM card anywhere. With Read mode, reading on the tablet feels like reading on paper. Eye Comfort mode reduces eyestrain while reading at night.

The MAGCH X10 Tablet offers a 32GB storage and supports a MicroSD card expandable up to 256GB to store all your favorite songs, videos, music, and entertainment apps like YouTube, Zoom, and TikTok. This is perfect for people who enjoy streaming their favorite content on-the-go.

Finally, the tablet is equipped with a long-lasting and eco-friendly 5000mAh battery, which can provide up to 11 hours of mixed usage (about 15 hours for reading, 9 hours for video, and 11 hours for normal use). Charging via USB-C port is convenient, making it easy to keep your device powered up throughout the day.

Overall, the MAGCH X10 Tablet is an excellent choice for people who are looking for a budget-friendly yet versatile device that offers the latest technology, long battery life, and impressive storage capacity. With its eye-pleasing IPS HD display, high-performance processor, and impressive storage capacity, this tablet is ideal for entertainment, work, and communication on-the-go.

Pros:

The 3G phone call and WiFi connectivity make this tablet very versatile and convenient for on-the-go use.

The tablet comes equipped with the latest Android 10.0 system, providing a smooth and efficient user experience.

The high-performance quad-core processor and 2GB of RAM allow the tablet to handle multiple tasks and apps without lagging.

The 10-inch IPS HD display presents sharp and clear images, and the Read and Eye Comfort modes make it comfortable to read for extended periods.

The 32GB storage, with the option to expand it up to 256GB with a MicroSD card, provides ample space for storing media and entertainment apps.

The long-lasting 5000mAh battery provides up to 11 hours of mixed usage, making it convenient for extended use.

Cons:

The camera quality on this tablet may not be as good as that of dedicated cameras or high-end smartphones.

The tablet may not be as fast or powerful as some of the more expensive tablets on the market.

The tablet’s screen size may not be large enough for some users who prefer larger displays for entertainment and work.

Overall, the MAGCH X10 Tablet is a great option for anyone who needs a reliable and affordable tablet for basic daily use.