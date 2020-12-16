MAFS’ Danielle Bergman, Bobby Dodd Welcome Their 2nd Baby

Welcome to the world! Danielle Bergman and Bobby Dodd’s next youngster, a infant boy, has arrived.

The Washington indigenous, 33, posted the to start with photo of their small one on her Instagram Tale on Wednesday, December 16.

The Married at Very first Sight alums disclosed in June that toddler No. 2 was on the way. “It’s formal!” Bergman wrote through Instagram at the time. “Olivia has a little one brother or sister coming January of 2021!!”

The couple’s daughter wore a pink “Big Sis” shirt in the sweet pictures. A framed ultrasound image rested in the grass guiding her.

“Congrats! So psyched for you fellas,” fellow MAFS alum Ashley Petta commented, whilst MAFS: Unfiltered host Jamie Otis wrote, “YAY!!! Congrats, mama! So content for you fellas! And it is so pleasant they’ll be so close in age!”

Bergman went on to document her little one bump progress over the program of her pregnancy, as properly as her indications. “I feel like I am the poster youngster for morning (all working day) sickness with pregnancy,” she captioned a July selfie. “Believe me I have tried it all, preggo pops, ginger teas, feeding on through the evening etc.”

The former Lifetime individuality shared the intercourse of her and Dodd’s next little one the following thirty day period, creating through Instagram: “We are SO enthusiastic to ultimately announce our child BOY! We uncovered out by blood check TWO months in the past and it has been essentially feeding on us alive not being in a position to share the news with every person! Bobby and I could not be happier and are not able to wait around to see Olivia as a major sister to this little male! Now convey on all the blue matters!”

The few welcomed Olivia in February 2019, four months following their pregnancy expose.

“I can unquestionably really feel my entire body getting ready for her arrival,” Bergman exclusively advised Us Weekly in advance of their child girl’s birth. “I’m much more fatigued than at any time, but also anxious! Bobby and I are spending our final times in seclusion experiencing each and every other’s firm right before the chaos starts.”

She and Dodd, 29, wed in March 2018 on year 7 of MAFS.

Hear to Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood as each and every 7 days the editors of Us break down the hottest enjoyment information stories!

