Mads Mikkelsen in early discussions to substitute Johnny Depp

It was only last week after Warner Bros. requested Johnny Depp to step Gellert Grindelwald at FANTASTIC BEASTS 3, but since the movie is already shootingthe studio required to fill the function earlier instead of later. “I want to allow you to know I have been requested to step by Warner Bros. in my job because Grindelwald in’Great Beasts’ and now I’ve admired and agreed to this petition,” composed Depp within an Instagram article. Warner Bros. thanked the celebrity because of his work on the movies so far, and announced that the use of Grindelwald will shortly be recast.

Nicely, Deadline has reported that Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal) is now on peak of a list of celebrities that Warner Bros. are looking to substitute Depp in the function, which he is actually currently in early discussions with the studio since he is the favoured option of manager David Yates. I have got to mention, I am totally down with this option in regards to pass. Mikkelsen is definitely no stranger to blockbusters, since he has starred in DOCTOR STRANGE along with ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY, also that I would like to see him shoot on the HARRY POTTER franchise too. FANTASTIC BEASTS 3 was called a”three-hander,” with Johnny Depp, Jude Law (Dumbledore), also Eddie Redmayne (Newt) sharing equal screen time, therefore it is not surprising that Warner Bros. is working overtime to find a person to fulfill the function whilst manufacturing persists. FANTASTIC BEASTS 3 was originally slated to hit theatres in November 12, 2021, but Warner Bros. have shifted the movie July 15, 2022.

Can you’re down with Mads Mikkelsen substituting Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald to get FANTASTIC BEASTS 3?