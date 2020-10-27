Madhuri Dixit prepares a genuine Sabudana Khichdi

Through the lockdown, Madhuri Dixit Nene was fairly active on social networking. The actress was sharing movies of her dancing sessions and taken a keen interest in cooking.

The actress recently chose to her YouTube webpage and shared a movie in which she has viewed cooking Sabudana Khichdi together with her husband Sriram Nene. She captioned the movie since,”Hi guys! I am back with a different cooking movie and now’s dish is still sabudana khichdi. This dish constantly reminds me of my grandma. Hope you guys love this movie and if you get this dish with this particular recipe, please label me and comment below! Do not neglect to enjoy, discuss and join to my station and I will find you in my next movie!”

Have a peek at the movie below.