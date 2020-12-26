Made In Chelsea’s Binky Felstead is expecting with her second little one as she reveals she’s expecting newborn with fiancé Max

Entertainment

Built IN Chelsea’s Binky Felstead has unveiled that she is pregnant with her next little one – her initially infant with fiancé Max Darnton.

The 30-calendar year-aged star designed the announcement in a sweet Instagram post nowadays.

1

Child YOU NOT

Pregnant Laura Whitmore reveals newborn bump as she jokes about ‘Christmas bloat’

Exclusive

PRICEY’S Discomfort

Katie Cost ‘heartbroken’ she couldn’t see terminally ill mum on ‘last’ Xmas

BUMPING Together

Towie’s Ga Kousoulou proudly shows off newborn bump for the very first time

CHA CHA KERCHING

From Maisie to Alesha – the stars who waltzed into the Strictly abundant list

SILENT Night

Stacey Solomon quits social media on Xmas Day just after Joe Swash proposal

SWEET LIKE HONEY

Jonathan Ross’ daughter Honey strips to underwear for a Christmas selfie

Facebook Comments