Madalen Mills’ Holiday Gift Guide Hits All The proper Notes

Can you hear what we hear? Netflix’s very first live-action musical Jingle Jangle will be still here!

Madalen Mills, the breakout star of Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, isn’t just a gifted performer and performer, however she also includes some wonderful gift ideas for the holiday season ahead!

“My finest gift-giving advice for those holidays is to select the time you will need to consider just what the recipient of this present enjoys or may desire,” the Broadway performer described to E!. “For instance, think of what they want to do for pleasure or professionally, and perhaps make them something which has to do with this fire. By doing this you can ensure your present is private and heartfelt. Bear in mind, it’s the idea that counts”