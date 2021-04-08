Mad Max: Fury Road 2015 film brief details!

Mad Max: Fury Road is an Australian post-apocalyptic action film. The film is directed, co-written, co-produced, screenplay Nico Lathouris, Brendan McCarthy, produced by RatPac-Dune Entertainment, Kennedy Miller Mitchell, and distributed by Village Roadshow Pictures in Australia and Warner Bros internationally. In the Mad Max franchise, it’s the 4th installment.

The main casts include Charlize Theron, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Riley Keough, Zoë Kravitz, Abbey Lee, Courtney Eaton, Tom Hardy, Nicholas Hoult, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. The film is set in a desert wasteland which is post-apocalyptic, where water and petrol are rare commodities. Fury Road is following Max Rockatansky, and he joins forces with Imperator Furiosa to flee from the cult leader and his army in an armored tanker truck leading to a lengthy road battle.

Details about Mad Max: Fury Road –

Miller came with the idea for the film in 1987. But the film was in development for many years before the idea occurred in 1998. Attempts to shoot the movie in 2001 and 2003were delayed due to the September 11 attacks and the Iraq war. In 2007, again, Miller decided to pursue the film. Initially, he wanted the film to be computer-animated but later dropped the idea in favor of live-action.

In 2011 the shooting would begin was announced by Miller. In June 2010, Hardy was cast, with production planned to begin that November. Principal Photography was delayed several more times and finally started in July 2012. The shooting ended in 2012 December, but in November 2013, additional footage was shot. The film premiered in Los Angeles on May 7, 2015, and was released in Australia on May 14 and grossed $375.4 million worldwide.

The film received praises from critics for the screenplay, direction, score, action sequences, editing, costume design, cinematography, cast performances, and visuals. The film is considered one of the greatest action films of all time. The film received many awards like six awards for costume and production design, Makeup and Hairstyling, Sound and Film editing, and Sound Mixing.

A prequel, Furiosa, was announced in 2020 as being in the development stage, with Miller set to return as writer and director.