Macy Gray’s Net Worth: How Much She Made Through Music!

American R&B and soul singer and actress Natalie Renée McIntyre, better known by her stage name Macy Gray, was born on September 6, 1967. She is renowned for her unusual raspy voice and a singing style that is heavily Billie Holiday-influenced.

American R&B and soul singer, songwriter, musician, record producer, and actress Macy Gray has a $12 million net worth. The scratchy vocals and Billie Holiday-inspired singing style of Macy Gray are well known. She has published multiple studio albums, for which she has been nominated and won a Grammy Award. Gray has also appeared in other movies, such as “Training Day,” “Spider-Man,” “Lackawant to Blues,” and “For Colored Girls.”

Also: Lacey Chabert’s Net Worth: How Much Millions She Has!

Early Life

In 1967, Macy Gray was given the name Natalie McIntyre and was born in Canton, Ohio. When Gray was a baby, her father, Otis Jones, abandoned the family. She has a brother and a sister. Gray began taking piano lessons when he was seven years old.

She later attended a number of high schools as a teenager, and one of them even requested her to leave because of her misbehavior. Gray attended the University of Southern California to study scriptwriting after she graduated from Canton South High School in 1985.

Career Starts

Gray met writer and producer Joe Solo while working as a cashier in Beverly Hills. Together, they created and recorded a number of songs. Gray was given opportunities to sing at jazz cafes in Los Angeles as a result of the resulting demo tape. She was then signed by Atlantic Records, but she was released from the label once the individual who had signed her left the business.

She was persuaded to pursue a career in music after moving back to Ohio in 1997 by the senior vice president of the Zomba Label Group in Los Angeles. She subsequently signed a development agreement and started writing and recording new songs that were inspired by her experiences. She signed a recording contract with Epic Records in 1998.

Also: Wesley Snipes Net Worth: What Led Him to Prison!

“On How, Life Is” and Other Musical Hits

Gray’s debut album, “On How Life Is,” was made available in the summer of 1999. It was a worldwide hit and gave rise to the tracks “Do Something,” “Still,” and “Why Didn’t You Call Me.” The most popular track was “I Try,” which went on to become one of 1999’s biggest successes.

Due to this achievement, “On How Life Is” achieved triple platinum status in the US and quadruple platinum status in the UK. Later, “I Try” was nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the Grammy Awards and won Best Female Pop Vocal Performance.

Following her victory, Gray released “The Id,” her second studio album, which peaked at number eleven on the Billboard 200. Even better, it achieved gold certification and rose to the top of the UK Albums Cart. Soon after, Gray began working with a range of musicians; she co-wrote the song “Amoré (Sexo)” from Santana’s album, collaborated in a rendition of “Water No Get Enemy” by Kuti, and cut a duet with Zucchero.

Then, in 2003, Gray issued her third studio album, the widely acclaimed “The Trouble with Being Myself.” When I See You, the album’s lead song, was a radio hit in the US, and the album itself charted in the UK’s top 20. After that, a greatest hits album and a live album were released.

Movie Career

Gray has a distinguished filmography, having appeared in films like “Training Day,” “Shadowboxer,” “Domino,” the 2004 remake of “Around the World in 80 Days,” cameos in “Spider-Man” and “Spider-Man 3,” the 2005 television movie adaptation of the play “Lackawant to Blues,” and the 2006 musical film “Idlewild,” which featured music by the group Outkast.

She also had cameos in “Spid Gray and later appeared in Tyler Perry’s “For Colored Girls” with Janet Jackson, Loretta Devine, Whoopi Goldberg, Kerry Washington, and other stars after competing in season nine of “Dancing with the Stars.” The Paperboy, Brotherly Love, Papa, Cardboard Boxer, and Change in the Air are a few of his later film credits.

Conclusion

Macy Grey was born on September 6, 1967. She started her career as a cashier, but then she chose to go into music. She did hits by hits. She has a $12 million net worth, most of which comes from acting, music, and brand endorsements. She married Tracy Hindus. The couple has three children together.