Mackenzie Standifer: I am Not Backing Down From Maci Bookout!

Ordinarily, Teen Mother feuds perform out on camera — or at the very least on social media.

But the ongoing battle among Maci Bookout and Ryan Edwards has taken position mostly behind shut doorways.

Which is simply because Ryan steers crystal clear of social media, and Maci doesn’t want to destruction her eldest son by trash-chatting his dad on Twitter.

(She’s absolutely talked a whole lot of smack about Ryan on Teenager Mother OG, but hey — at least she acquired paid out for that.)

Of course, that doesn’t indicate that Ryan is solely unrepresented on social media.

Mackenzie Standifer has stood by her person in the course of all the drama, and she usually posts responses that are interpreted as shade by the larger sized Teen Mom local community.

Her latest tweet might seem like a operate-of-the-mill inspirational estimate on its surface.

But you far better imagine that the people who dissect Maci’s every single publish are picking it aside and acquiring low-key shade involving every single line.

“Be who you are and say what you come to feel mainly because all those who head don’t issue and these who subject do not brain,” Mackenzie tweeted, attributing the quote to Dr. Seuss.

Only in the earth of Teenager Mom feuds could a Dr. Seuss quotation be interpreted as shade, but that is accurately how supporters are using it.

And we suppose it is not stunning.

Maci has been critical of Ryan and Mackenzie’s parenting and way of living choices on a lot of events.

Significantly from mellowing out more than the years, the feud amongst the exes has grow to be far more extreme than at any time.

These days, Ryan’s not even allowed to see Bentley, the 11-12 months-aged son he shares with Maci.

Maci’s final decision to strip her ex of visitation rights has been fulfilled with a combined response from admirers.

Some say she’s gone far too significantly and interfered with the romance between a youthful boy and his father.

Other people place to Ryan’s recent actions — a lot of which was documented on Teen Mom OG — and argue that she experienced small option.

First, Ryan showed up to Bentley’s birthday occasion intoxicated.

(At least Maci alleged he was intoxicated. And the actions he exhibited on digital camera undoubtedly appeared to corroborate her declare.)

Soon thereafter, MTV cameras caught Ryan bullying Bentley through what was intended to be a exciting family golf outing.

All of this came following Maci filed for a restraining order from Ryan pursuing an incident in which he threatened to shoot her partner, Taylor McKinney.

We are not declaring that Maci essentially created the right connect with.

But no matter whether he’s however on medicine or not, it appears to be that Ryan has a good deal of challenges that need to probably be labored out with the assist of a skilled therapist.

And right up until he does so, he probably shouldn’t be dependable for shaping any younger minds.

Edit Delete