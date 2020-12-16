Mackenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, donates $20 million to the Mile High United Way

MacKenzie Scott has donated $20 million to Mile High United Way, the largest single donation in the nonprofit’s 133-12 months background.

Scott, the ex-spouse of Jeff Bezos, introduced Tuesday that she’s “donated a lot more than $4.1 billion more than the past 4 months to approximately 400 corporations helping satisfy basic needs for several People in america battling in the pandemic,” in accordance to Forbes.

Scott’s contribution to Mile Substantial United Way will be “transformational, in accordance to a information launch, “serving Colorado kids and families in the seven-county metro Denver area.”

When started, Mile High United Way was the to start with United Way around the world, the release explained.

“We are humbled and further than grateful to Ms. Scott for this transformational gift, and the potent perception in the electric power of our operate that it demonstrates,” Christine Benero, president and CEO of Mile Superior United Way, mentioned in the launch. “This gift is a testament to our group — employees, board, donors, volunteers and partners — for all that has been carried out collectively to place Mile Higher United Way for this important gift and recognition.”

Scott, an award-winning writer, billionaire and philanthropist, divorced Bezos in 2019. The couple had been married in 1993. Scott been given a documented $38 billion divorce settlement.