Mackenzie McKee: Glance! I Enjoy My Dishonest Spouse!

As formerly described, Mackenzie McKee is extremely pleased to say goodbye to 2020.

Let us facial area it: This year was the WORST.

Now, as you can see beneath, we can also verify that the Teenager Mom OG star is also satisfied to say hello there to her husband, Josh, inspite of the lots of marital challenges from which these two have suffered.

“Taking pleasure in currently being back again in Oklahoma with loved ones for the holiday seasons,” wrote Mackenzie as a caption to the over snapshot, which she just lately shared on Instagram.

The veteran MTV personality declared many months back that she was going with her 3 children to Florida.

Most observers assumed at the time that this intended she was leaving Josh for good.

Looking at he cheated on her very last calendar year? And that McKee suspected him of cheating on her again this calendar year?

No one particular could blame her.

Back again in early November, nevertheless, Mackenzie was spotted out and about with Josh.

She has since occur out and freely admitted that the two are after once more a romantic product, in spite of her previous insistence that a divorce was imminent.

Why? Welll… the Entire body by Mac operator wrote on Fb in May well that Josh was banging her cousin.

“One 7 days right after my mom died, when he began leaving and transforming his behavior, [I] locate he was texting a female 3-600 occasions per month and calling her.

“I acquired to get in touch with the range and it was my near cousin Ashley. My family will never be the same and we are all torn. I WAS NOT only hurt by him, but by her.”

Yikes, huh?

“I’m now opening my eyes to what a horrible man Josh has been. He has been a lie… but now is the day I wander absent,” she additional.

The only dilemma here?

Josh was not banging cousin Ashley.

Mackenzie afterwards stated that her beloved kinds have been just communicating because Josh desired advice on how to deal with his wife, who was mourning the demise of her mom from cancer.

Whoops, huh?

For the file, while, Josh DID cheat on Mackenzie in the summer of 2019.

In the wake of confessing this misstep to his spouse, however, McKee arrived out and confessed that she experienced been unfaithful to Josh at some stage in the previous as very well.

So, yes, these two have been as a result of a ton.

But get a look at that Xmas-themed picture that started this submit.

They’re wearing a matching established of pajamas, so let us not idiot ourselves, alright?

The few is extremely a great deal back collectively.

We will see a whole lot more from them when Teenager Mom OG returns with new episodes on January 26 at 8/7c.

