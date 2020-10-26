Machine Gun Kelly says that he and Yungblud have been”such as Elton John and Jimi Hendrix back in the daytime”

Machine Gun Kelly has shared his continuing friendship with Yungblud, comparing them into Elton John and Jimi Hendrix.

The set teamed up to the guitar-heavy final track’I believe I am OKAY’ about Kelly’s 2019 rap record’Hotel Diablo’, and performed a cover of Oasis”Champagne Supernova’ at April for Kelly’s Lockdown Sessions YouTube series.

“I achieved since I had been a fan of what he can, including his own mindset and his manner of grooming,” Kelly said of Yungblud, talking to NME with the week’s Big Read pay attribute.

“his raw voice is indeed great, and he’s got a huge love for stone’n’ roll. Those energies discriminate towards each other”

Describing his friendship as”free-spirited”, he continued:”It seems just like a dope,” across-the-pond item, such as:’You down it there and I will hold it down here’ Collectively we could make some type of marriage of rock celebrities. We are like Elton John and Jimi Hendrix back in the afternoon ”

Elsewhere in this meeting, Kelly demonstrated that he is creating a musical about his brand new album’Tickets For My Downfall’.

Assessing the movie into”a pop punk Grease”,” Kelly explained:”I only shot it four times together with Mod Sun. This had been my first time directing”

earlier this month ), Kelly scored his first Billboard Number One record with’Tickets For My Downfall’.

Assessing the record, NME wrote:”There is a rebellion from the reality Machine Gun Kelly has made a list in this way.