Machine Gun Kelly Net Worth: Early Life, Career, Achievements, Awards and Many More Need to Know!!

Gun Machine Kelly is an actor and rapper from Cleveland, Ohio, United States. Richard Colson Baker was born on April 22, 1990, in Houston, Texas, to missionary parents. Before settling in Denver with his father, he and his family had migrated all over the world, living in Egypt, Germany, and numerous places in the United States. His mother abandoned him and his father when he was still a child. Because of his father’s sadness and unemployment, little MGK was bullied by other kids in the area.

He subsequently moved on to rap music, which he began to listen to in sixth grade at Hamilton Middle School in Denver, Colorado, a school with an ethnically varied student body. Ludacris, Eminem, and DMX were the first three rappers who inspired him. After hearing DMX’s “We Right Here” from the album “The Great Depression,” he grew increasingly interested in the genre.

When MGK was younger, his family life was chaotic due to his frequent fights with his father. His father traveled to Kuwait to work for the army when he was a student at Denver’s Thomas Jefferson High School, leaving him to live in his aunt’s basement. MGK began experimenting with drugs while living in the basement and recorded his first amateur demo tape, “Stamp of Approval.”

Kelly Machine’s net worth:

$25 Million

Machine Gun Kelly’s net worth is unknown.

Gun Machine Kelly, whose real name is Richard Colson Baker, is a $25 million-plus American rapper. Baker has established himself as one of the most distinctive and well-known Hip-Hop performers in the industry today. Baker has had tremendous success as an actor in addition to his musical career.

Early Years

Richard Colson Baker was born in Houston, Texas on April 22, 1990. While he was growing up, both of his parents were missionaries, thus he traveled frequently with his family. As a child, the family lived in Germany, Egypt, and a variety of other countries across the world. Baker also lived in a variety of states across the United States. After his mother left the family, he and his father eventually settled in Denver.

Baker was bullied as a teenager and began fighting back with words. He eventually fell in love with rap and began creating his own music. Baker stayed in a neighbor’s basement and experimented with drugs after his father left him to work for the Army in Kuwait. Stamp of Approval, his debut mixtape, was recorded around this time. Baker finally dropped out of school, causing his father to relocate him to Kuwait.

Career

Baker persuaded an MC management to help him establish his career while finishing high school after returning to the United States. Baker went by the stage name “Machine Gun Kelly” at this point, a tribute to his fast-paced vocal delivery. MGK began performing in local locations before making an appearance at Harlem’s Apollo Theater. Sucker Free Freestyle on MTV2 also featured him. His second mixtape, 100 Words, and Running followed. MGK was gaining popularity at the moment, but he was still struggling financially. His father kicked him out of the family home, so he became a parent and worked at Chipotle to make ends meet.

When MGK released the track “Alice in Wonderland,” he took a huge step forward. Before the release of his new mixtape, Lace Up, he won multiple honors and gained prominence for the song. One of the songs was dedicated to the Cleveland Cavaliers, and it was played during home games at their stadium. Following this impressive run, MGK collaborated on the tune “Inhale” with Juicy J. Sean Combs met MGK in 2011 and signed him to his record label, Bad Boy Records.

Lace-Up, MGK’s debut studio album, was finally set to be released in 2012. The album featured musicians such as Tech N9ne, Twista, and DMX, and had singles like “Invincible” and “Wild Boy.” That year, he worked on a mixtape called Black Flag with a number of musicians, including Pusha T and Meek Mill. General Admission, MGK’s second studio album, was released in 2015 after several delays.

MGK and Camila Cabello collaborated on the hit single “Bad Things” in 2016. The feud between MGK and Eminem to a head in 2018. MGK had previously described Eminem’s 16-year-old daughter as “hot” in a tweet. Eminem didn’t see the tweet for over a year, forcing him to produce a diss tune directed at MGK. Eminem eventually removed MGK from his online radio station as the feud persisted. 2018’s “Rap Devil” was one of MGK’s most well-known Eminem diss tracks.

Achievements and Awards

At the 2010 Underground Music Awards, MGK won Best Midwest Artist for his tune “Alice in Wonderland.” It also won Best Music Video at the Ohio Hip-Hop Awards in 2010.

MTV named MGK the Hottest Breakthrough MC of 2011 in December 2011.

MGK got the MTVu Breaking Woodie Award in March 2012.

Musical influences and style

Baker’s music has been categorized as hip hop, pop-rap, and rap-rock. Tickets to My Downfall, his fifth album, represented a shift in sound and has been described as pop-punk.

Baker credits DMX and Eminem as musical influences, as well as growing up listening to Guns N’ Roses and Blink-182. These rap and rock artists are key musical influences for Baker. Baker referred to DMX as his idol in an interview about their cooperation. He also mentioned that DMX’s music helped him deal with his problems as a kid, particularly bullying.

Private life

Casie Colson Baker, Baker’s daughter, was born in July 2009. He has stated in numerous interviews that he smokes cannabis on a regular basis, describing it as a “source of happiness and a method people can feel a little more love [in their own right].” He has made numerous references to cannabis in his music and rap persona, putting it at the forefront of both his rhymes and personal character. He struggled with heroin addiction prior to the release of Lace Up. Prior to 2020, he was also a serious cocaine and alcohol user. Baker disclosed in November 2020 that he has developed an Adderall addiction and is seeking therapy.

He indicated in a 2012 interview that he identifies as an anarchist politically.

Baker had a teenage connection with Emma Cannon, the mother of his daughter Casie. Beginning in April 2015, he was in a relationship with model and actress Amber Rose. He began dating model Sommer Ray in March 2020, however, the couple broke up the following month. He has been in a relationship with actress Megan Fox since May 2020.