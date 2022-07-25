Mac Life Hacks: 17 of Our Best Mac Hacks Tips and Tricks, and Hacks to Make Your Life Easier

One of the most potent and adaptable devices on the market right now is the Mac. Your Mac comes with so many wonderful features that it would be hard to know about them all. There’s a lot more to your Mac than meets the eye, like the ability to effortlessly take screen photos and add emojis to your conversations.

Check out the 15 Mac hacks listed below that you might not be familiar with and get to know your Mac like never before.

1. Understand Screenshots

There are three ways to capture a screenshot on a Mac, and they’re all very awesome:

You can use your mouse to move a crosshair to focus on the exact object you want to capture by pressing Command + Shift + 4.

Press Command + Shift + 4 simultaneously, release them, then press the Spacebar. You can now click on any window you like to take a picture of the entire window, including the shadow.

To capture a screenshot of the full desktop, press Command + Shift + 3. You’ll receive a file for each connected display.

2. Shift the Dock

To instantly conceal the Dock, press the keyboard keys Command + Option + D first. Re-press the keys to restore it. What if you have two displays and want to transfer the Dock there rather than conceal it? Simply move the mouse to the alternative display and maintain the cursor position in the lower-left corner of the screen. Until you repeat the action on the original monitor, the Dock will move over and occupy the new screen.

3. Use the Calculator in Spotlight

Simply press Command + Space to open Spotlight, then write the problem to get some quick arithmetic done. When you’re finished, simply press esc to return to your previous task.

4. Create an Instant Apple Icon

To quickly and easily create an Apple icon, simply press Option + Shift + K. This may be used in Word documents, emails, SMS messages, and really anything that accepts keyboard input.

5. Utilize an Emoji Keyboard.

Your keyboard’s emoji keyboard can be accessed by pressing Command + Control + Space. Although this isn’t always possible, it usually works when texting or sending emails. If you use an emoji that doesn’t display properly, a triangle will appear.

6. Delete Files Quickly

To move a file to the trash, all you have to do is select it and press the Command + Delete keys. To fast empty your trash, simply press Command + Shift + Delete and then confirm the empty. no more documents

7. Quickly Access the Dictionary

You can look up terms rather quickly by using Spotlight to find their definition, but did you know you can actually do this with a few taps of your MacBook touchpad? Simply use three fingers to tap the touchpad while holding the cursor over the word in question. By doing this, the word’s definition and thesaurus entry will appear! incredibly helpful for writers and readers.

8. Establish a Signature

Electronic document signing can be very annoying. You can produce a digital signature and use it to sign documents in Preview and Mail if you have a Macbook with an iSight camera and OS X Yosemite. There are a few stages required, so read this post for the full instructions.

9. Turn Off Notifications

All Mac apps and websites that must notify you of changes are housed in the Notification Center in OS X, but you may turn off notifications for your Mac by clicking the Notification Center icon in the OS X Menu Bar and selecting “Do Not Disturb” (DND) in the Today tab.

10. Adjust the Brightness Incrementally

You can achieve an incremental adjustment by pressing the brightness up or down while holding down Shift and Option. If you’re attempting to get the ideal brightness in a dark room, this is ideal.

11. Iterate Over Running Apps

To achieve this, simply press the Command + Tab buttons on your keyboard, and the window seen above will appear. From this point, you can hold down the Command key and use the Tab key to switch between apps. Any app that has the Command key released will be picked.

12. Take Control of Efficiency With Hot Corners

Technically speaking, this is a setting, albeit a significant one. Hot corners are the scourge of your online existence if you don’t know what they are. But once you set them up, they’re invaluable! Certain actions, like as wiping your screen or displaying all open windows, happen when you move your cursor to the corners of your screen. Regardless of what you assign heated corners

Open the Apple Menu > System Preferences > Desktop & Screen Saver > Screen Saver > Hot Corners to customize your hot corners settings. From the drop-down menu next to the corner you wish to use, choose an action, then click OK.

13. Reduce the Volume in More Gradual Steps

Okay, so it’s not the most enjoyable hack, but it’s still effective. Normally, your Mac has sixteen levels of volume adjustment.

Shift+Option before pressing the volume key gives you a bit more control when you need it. You may now adjust the volume to fit the situation.

Go ahead and start being the effective person you always knew you were by checking in every week to the Friendly PC blog for new, up-to-date computer advice.

14. From Your Desktop, Send and Receive Text Messages.

Sending and receiving text messages on your Mac is a tremendous convenience, especially if your iPhone’s battery is running low or you don’t have it with you. Even text messages from those without iPhones can be sent and received. This is how:

Normal text messages and iMessages (which are sent via Apple’s servers) are the two main sorts of communications you can send and receive on your Mac.

Messages to iPhone users via text messaging

You can find the Messages icon in the dock by hitting Cmd + Space and beginning to type Messages.

Utilize your Apple ID to log in (the one associated with your iPhone)

Choose the fresh message symbol.

15. Your cursor should be in the To: field.

Enter the recipient’s phone number once you have typed it.

Please take note that you should be able to click on the “+” symbol to add people directly from your contact list if you’ve synced your contacts with your Mac.

To receive messages sent by users of iPhones, sign in to Messages on your Mac using your Apple ID. Your iPhone will also display these messages.

A blue box will be added to the recipient’s phone number and they will receive your text as an iMessage if they have an iPhone. Whether you are already set up as a contact will determine how your information appears on their phone. If not, they might use your email address associated with your Apple ID rather than your phone number as the identification.

16. Use the Dictionary Wherever You Are

Using Spotlight, Mac users can look up word definitions. A helpful shortcut exists to complete this task quickly:

Hover your cursor over the word.

Use three fingers to contact the touchpad.

A pop-up containing the word’s meaning and thesaurus synonyms will appear as a consequence

Getting the three-finger tap just perfect could take a few tries, but once you’ve mastered it, the motion will become muscle memory and you’ll find it simpler to launch the first time, every time.

17. The Colours on Your Screen Inverted

For those who are color blind, inverting the colors on your screen can be helpful because it makes it simpler to tell one color from another.

Since you can easily convert all colors to black and white with this command, inverting colors can also be helpful if you’re trying to read text on a webpage that has yellow writing on a black backdrop or another difficult-to-read color combination. When using a computer at night, some people like to invert colors since it turns white backgrounds into black, which lessens brightness.

Use this quick technique to flip the colors on your Mac’s screen:

Option, Command, Control, and eight

