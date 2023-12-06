How to Set up And Use Launchpad on macOS?

An integral aspect of the macOS desktop, Launchpad provides a simple and fast method to access the programs that are already installed on your computer. Make the most of this feature by following these steps.

Launchpad has been a standard feature of macOS desktops for some time now, and its sole function is to facilitate the rapid launch of frequently used applications. Just like Windows’ Start Menu, it provides a lengthy list of programs that the user can easily access and launch.

This simple tool is by no means the exclusive option for doing the same task. Any user wishing to launch an application can do it in a number of ways.

You may use Spotlight to look for the app’s name, for instance. For convenience, you could have docked the app icon. Perhaps you even opened the program by going to the Applications folder by hand.

There are other, equally acceptable methods to launch apps on macOS, but this one may be the most intuitive for someone coming from Windows who is just getting their feet wet.

Basic Accessibility

Launchpad is as easy to use as making your Mac become an iPad home screen on the go. Clicking the Launchpad symbol takes you to a page that looks quite similar, with a grid of evenly spaced icons and their names.

A single click will launch the currently visible app. Everything you need to do is that.

App icons, similar to the ones on the iPad and iPhone, may be found in folders that need to be expanded before accessing the app’s icon.

The number of app pages in Launchpad and the current page may be seen at the bottom of the screen, respectively, through a series of dots. Page flipping is as easy as clicking the dots or using the scroll wheel on your mouse.

Press the Escape key on your keyboard or click anyplace on the backdrop that isn’t an app icon or another on-screen feature to exit Launchpad.

Keyboard-Based Access

For example, you may like to reduce the amount of time spent using the mouse or speed up the process of opening programs inside Launchpad. Launchpad offers more than just the standard mouse-centric controls when it comes to accessing programs.

Launchpad must be launched by clicking its icon, I must concede. At that point, you’ll need to find a way to shorten the process in order to proceed.

Within Launchpad, you may open apps or navigate between folders by using the Return key, and the arrow keys to move between programs. To exit a folder, press the Escape key.

By holding down Command and hitting the left or right arrow keys on your keyboard, you may navigate between pages in Launchpad.

Finding the app is as easy as pie if speed is your priority. Launchpad is where you can open applications on your Mac. Just start entering the name of the software you want to open, and your Mac will begin to filter down the selection until it finds it.

Locate the desired app using the arrow keys; then, to launch it, press the Return button.

Opening Launchpad without Clicking

Launchpad differs from Windows’ Start Menu in that the former is never out of view and can be accessed without any hassle by simply dragging the mouse to the screen’s corner and clicking. Because of its location on the Dock, it is not immediately in the corner, making access more of a puzzle.

Using Hot Corners, an in-built macOS feature that lets you set actions to be executed when the mouse is pushed into one of the corners is one possible solution to this problem.

How to Add Launchpad to A Hot Corner in MacOs

Choose System Preferences from the menu that appears when you click the Apple logo.

Go to the Mission Control tab.

Point to the Hot Corners.

To activate Launchpad, choose the desired screen corner from the drop-down menu.

Choose Launchpad.

After that, choose OK.

Right-Clicking Launchpad

Just right-clicking the Launchpad icon will provide you instant access to applications without an attractive user interface. You can see all the apps stored in Launchpad in the context menu that appears when you do this. You may open any of them by clicking on them or scrolling through the list.

Additionally, you may choose to hide Launchpad from the Dock if you no longer want it there, or you can bring up the standard Launchpad interface by selecting Show Launchpad.

Adding apps to Launchpad

The most basic explanation of Launchpad is that it is a catalog of all the applications that are currently installed on your Mac. The Applications folder is where you’ll find all of the programs that you’ve installed on your Mac, whether you got them from the Mac App Store or not.

It will immediately display any newly installed apps from the Mac App Store or those you have downloaded and placed in that folder. Having said that, the list may not contain all applications.

Imagine you already have a program on your Mac that you didn’t get from the program Store and don’t want to add to the Applications folder. You may add it to Launchpad, but it won’t show up there by default.

How to Add Apps to Launchpad on MacOS

Release the app’s draggable icon from the Dock and drop it onto the Launchpad icon.

To verify the app’s addition, open Launchpad.

To move the app icon within Launchpad, simply drag it to the desired location.

Managing Apps and Folders

Arranging the icons to better fit your workflow or at least to place your most-used applications in easier reach is an option if having numerous pages of apps is too much.

To begin, you may relocate applications simply by dragging them to a new location. To reposition it to a different page, just drag it to the screen’s edge to enter a new page, hold down the shift key until the page changes, and then release it.

By simply dragging and dropping apps into folders, you may create new folders or even add apps to existing ones. Just like resizing an app icon, rearranging folders is a breeze.

To give the folder a more descriptive name, open it, click the name at the top, and then type in a new name.

Removing Apps

Assume for a moment that you would prefer not to have an app shown on Launchpad. Eliminating it is a breeze, much like managing apps on an iOS device.

How to remove apps from Launchpad in macOS

Start-up Launchpad.

To uninstall an app, press and hold its icon until it begins to jiggle.

Press the X that shows up in the icon’s corner.

Most of the time, this will work. However, there are programs that you can’t delete since the X icon isn’t visible. Apps that weren’t installed with the operating system or that weren’t downloaded from the Mac App Store often make up these.

If this happens, you’ll need to remove the app from your device.

Adding and Removing Launchpad

To free up some real estate on the Dock, you may easily remove Launchpad. You can manage it just like any other Dock app as it’s an independent app.

Simply click and drag the icon from the Dock to a higher position until it becomes translucent and is labeled with the phrase “Remove.” This will remove it. Let go of it to erase the symbol.

Removing it from the dock is also an option when you right-click on it.

You can get Launchpad back onto the Dock by opening the Applications folder in Finder, finding it, and dragging it there.