Maanayata Dutt’s unique place for Sanjay Dutt around Dussehra warrants your focus

Sanjay Dutt had a demanding 2020 personally since the celebrity has been discovered by lung cancer earlier this season. On the other hand, the celebrity successfully battled the illness and is currently back to his regular life. Sanjay Dutt was clicked several times article he won the fight against cancer and the celebrity has started appearing fine and fit. Now, on Dussehra, his spouse Maanayata composed a heartfelt post stating that he’s her inspiration in existence. Maanayata explained that Sanjay Dutt has fought every struggle with equal vigour, and it has proven victorious.

She wrote,”Dedicating that Dusshera to somebody that has been such an inspiration not just for me but also to numerous others. Life has thrown several problems , but he’s consistently fought with patience, love and grace. And if we thought we had serenity, life threw another challenge. Today he’s once more demonstrated a positive thoughts can acquire and overcome the worst case with courage and durability! There’s no one as you Sanju, you educated me when the going gets tough, only the tough gets going. You’re my strength, my pride, My Ram!! #vijayadashami bhava!! Wishing everyone peace and prosperity.”

