Entertainment

M Night Shyamalan’s Servant will probably premiere year two on Apple TV+ this January

October 23, 2020
2 Min Read
M Night Shyamalan's Servant will premiere season 2 on Apple TV+ this January

Following binge-watching Mike Flanagan’s The Haunting of Bly Manor on Netflix, I have just about had my fill of creepy youngsters to get the month of October. Be as it could, Apple TV+ now announced its acclaimed Apple Original collection Servant is formally set to launch its next period worldwide over January 15, 2021.  Executive produced by Academy Award-nominated director M. Night Shyamalan (UNBREAKABLE, SPLIT, GLASS), the ten-episode series will premiere with the very first incident, followed by new episodes each week, each Friday.  Alongside the exciting Season two statement, Apple introduced a new video (posted previously ) featuring a few of Season 1 creepiest minutes.

After its suspenseful season one finale, the next season of this thriller carries a supernatural twist. Since Leanne returns into the brownstone and also her true nature is disclosed, a darker future for everybody lies ahead.

Servant celebrities Lauren Ambrose (Six Feet Under), Toby Kebbell (KONG: SKULL ISLAND, Black Mirror), Neil Tiger Free (Game of Thrones), and Rupert Grint (Harry Potter franchise, Snatch).

Just like I was saying, creepy children are a dime-a-dozen through the Halloween period but Servant seems to be knocking on the trope in a large way. I have no clue what Ambrose’s Dorothy Turner has intended for the series’s little package of nightmares but I would wager my private stash of Halloween candies which it is nothing great.

make certain to discover how many occasions of Servant unfold if the display returns to Apple TV+ January 15, 2021.

About the author

View All Posts
Michael Turner

Michael Turner

Michael Turner likes listening to the song and different music from movies to web series. Michael is very passionate about his work and gives you the exact industry update on that.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment