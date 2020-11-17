Lynne Ramsay to guide Stephen King’s The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon

We have seen over several adaptations of Stephen King tales on the years, especially in the last few decades, and also the adaptation rail will keep on marching forward together with”The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon.” It’s been announced that Lynne Ramsay, manager of WE NEED TO TALK ABOUT KEVIN along with YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE, was tapped to helm the adaptation of this emotional horror novel.

“The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon” tells the story of Trisha McFarland, a young woman that gets lost while hiking in the forests and winds up drifting further and further away from civilization. Exhausted and dried, Trisha starts to hallucinate her protagonist, baseball player Tom Gordon, is there along with her and might be the sole shield against a supernatural monster that’s been stalking her through the forests. Sounds promising. Christy Hall, co-creator of Netflix’s I’m Not Ok For this, gets co-written the script together with Lynne Ramsay. The job was slated to be composed and directed by George A. Romero from the first 2000therefore, but these programs afterwards postponed. Christine Romero, the former spouse of the late great George A. Romero, remains on board the undertaking and will be generating next to Roy Lee, Ryan Silbert, along with Jon Berg. Generation on THE GIRL WHO LOVED TOM GORDON is expected to kick off sometime next year.

A synopsis to”The Girl Who Loved Tom Gordon” through Amazon:

On a six-mile increase over the Maine-New Hampshire branch of the Appalachian Trail, nine-year-old Trisha McFarland quickly tires of the constant bickering between her older brother, Pete, and her recently divorced mother. However, if she wanders off by himself and then attempts to catch up by attempting a shortcut, then she’s lost in a jungle maze filled with danger and terror. As nighttime falls, Trisha has only her ingenuity as a defense from the elements, along with her courage and faith to withstand her mounting fears. For solace she tunes her Walkman to broadcasts of Boston Red Sox baseball games and also follows the gritty performances of her hero, relief pitcher Tom Gordon. And when her radio’s reception begins to fade, Trisha imagines that Tom Gordon is with her protecting her from a all-too-real enemy that has left a trail of slaughtered animals and mangled trees in the dense, dark forests…

THE GIRL WHO LOVED TOM GORDON will be Lynne Ramsay’s initial feature-film because the launch of YOU WERE NEVER REALLY HERE back 2017. The barbarous thriller surfaced Joaquin Phoenix as a hired gun who’s tasked with locating and rescuing the girl of a politician that has been chased by an individual trafficking group.