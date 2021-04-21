Luther Vandross Google Doodle: Why was Google honouring Luther Vandross? | Music | Entertainment

Luther Vandross was celebrated by many during his lifetime. Other than winning Grammys, American Music Awards and others, he also had two Number One albums – one in the UK and another in the USA. He has been celebrated by Google on their famous Google Doodle for April 20.

Why is Google honouring Luther Vandross? If Luther was still alive in 2021, April 20 would be his 70th birthday. As a result, Google took a moment to look over his life, and why his songs, particularly Never Too Much, is such a feelgood tune. Accompanying the image of Luther on the doodle was a short video, with his famous song Never Too Much playing.

Here, a cartoon Luther sang the song, while various other goings-on occur and his life was considered. The cartoon short started with Luther on stage singing alongside two backing vocalists, before we saw his performance through the eyes of a family watching it at home. A couple listened to the song as they drive, and various relationships were shown as Luther sang about love, whether it’s a father and child, or a puppy with their owner. After this, a young Luther was seen writing songs, before some of his early career was shown through cartoon images.

One was of him and his parents in New York, where he grew up, and another showed the Apollo Theatre in Brooklyn. It was here Luther's love of singing truly began, as he would watch Dionne Warwick and Aretha Franklin here, and in his early career he even performed there himself. Luther was also seen with Big Bird from Sesame Street, as Luther's theatre workshop group performed on some of the first episodes of this children's show. Finally, items like an American football and bubblegum were shown, as Luther got his start as a songwriter through writing jingles for companies like Juicy Fruit and Burger King.

At this time he also wrote songs for big stars, co-writing Fascination by David Bowie and joining him as a backing vocalist on tour. He also wrote A Brand New Day for 1975 musical The Wiz, starring Michael Jackson and Diana Ross. From here, his rise to fame was shown, as his break-out song Never Too Much in 1981 saw him go to Number One in the R&B charts. This was the start of his solo career, and in the years that followed he released 13 albums, often with ‘love’ at the centre of the songwriting.

Awards were shown with a long spectrum of albums, as he won eight Grammys, four Soul Train Awards as well as being the recipient of the prestigious Quincy Jones Award for Career Achievement in 1999, and nine American Music Awards. In 2014, he was posthumously given a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Some of his iconic spangly jackets were also shown as he performed, including one particular outfit which harks back to his performance at the 1986 NAACP Image Awards. Here, he performed one of Dionne Warwick’s top hits, A House Is Not a Home with such conviction the woman herself, watching in the audience, cried as she listened.