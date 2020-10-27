Luke Evans Shares Hot New Shirtless Selfie While at the Beach in Australia

Luke Evans is putting his hot body on display in a new shirtless selfie that he shared on Instagram.

The 41-year-old Beauty and the Beast actor took to social media on Tuesday (October 27) to share a sun-kissed selfie while laying on the beach in Australia.

“When the rain stops, you’ll find me here…” Luke captioned the photo, which was snapped in Byron Bay.

Luke has been in Australia for the last few months while filming the upcoming Hulu limited series Nine Perfect Strangers alongside Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.

Deadline reports that the “series takes place at a boutique health-and-wellness resort that promises healing and transformation as nine stressed city dwellers try to get on a path to a better way of living. Watching over them during this ten-day retreat is the resort’s director Masha (played by Kidman), a woman on a mission to reinvigorate their tired minds and bodies.”

