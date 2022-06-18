Luke Combs Net Worth: How This Person Become so Rich? Latest Update!

Luke Combs is a multi-platinum-selling country music singer and songwriter. Luke Combs was born in March 1990 in Asheville, North Carolina, to musicians David and Tammy Combs.

The extended play The Way She Rides and Can I Get an Outlaw?, as well as the novel Can I Get an Outlaw? were all released in 2014. In the United States, his 2015 EP This One for You reached number 24 on the Billboard Country chart and number 29 on the Billboard Indie chart.

It debuted at number one on the US Country chart, number four on the Billboard 200, and number eight in Australia when it was released in 2017. To promote the album, Combs has embarked on a tour.

“Hurricane” was number one on the US Country Airplay chart, and his single “When It Rains It Pours” was number one on all three charts, as well as the Canadian Country one.

Luke Combs’ songs “One Number Away” and “She Got The Best of Me,” both published in 2012, were both number one hits in the US Country Airplay and Canadian Country charts. The Country Music Association named him the year’s best new artist in 2018 as a result of his achievement.

Early Years

Rhonda and Chester Combs gave birth to Luke Albert Combs on March 2, 1990. Combs was born in Charlotte, North Carolina, and moved to Asheville, North Carolina when he was eight years old. His first performance was at Boone’s Parthenon Cafe, where he’d been singing since he was a toddler.

He attended A. C. Reynolds High School, where he played football and performed in a variety of vocal ensembles, before attending Appalachian State University, where he worked as a bouncer before performing on stage in the same bar. He later dropped out of high school and moved to Nash, North Carolina.

Ville, Tennessee, to pursue a country music career.

Luke Combs Has a Net Worth of $1 Million Dollars.

$5,000,000

Luke Combs has a net worth of $5 million as a country music singer and songwriter in the United States.

This One’s for You, Combs’ debut studio album, debuted at #1 on the US Country chart, #4 on the Billboard 200, #8 in Australia, and #10 in Canada in 2017. His track “When It Rains It Pours” achieved #1 on the US Country, US Country Airplay, and Canadian Country charts, while his single “Hurricane” earned #1 on the US Country Airplay chart. The tracks “One Number Away” and “She Got the Best of Me” by Luke Combs topped the US Country Airplay and Canadian Country charts, respectively. At the Country Music Association Awards in 2018, he was named New Artist of the Year.

Career

Hurricane, Comb’s debut single, reached #46 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart after selling 15,000 copies in its first week. When he signed a deal with Sony Music Nashville, Hurricane was re-released by Columbia Nashville. It was the most popular song on country radio in 2017.

Combs’ debut album, This One’s for You, was released in 2003. In 2017, Combs released his major-label debut album, This One’s for You, on Columbia Nashville and River House Artists. The album opened at #1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums and #5 on the US Billboard 200 in its first week. This One’s for You topped the Billboard Top Country Albums chart for 44 weeks in 2019, setting the record for the longest stay at the top by a male artist.

The next year, Combs was invited to join the Grand Ole Opry as its newest member. His second song, When It Rains, It Pours, was issued to country radio stations. In 2018, a deluxe edition with five bonus tracks was released, two of which were released as singles.

Combs’ second album, What You See Is What You Get, was released in 2019 and will be followed by a deluxe version in 2020. In 2020, Combs debuted the smash single Six Feet Apart, followed by Lovin’ on You, which was featured on both his second album and the EP The Prequel.

Personal Experiences

Combs started dating Nicole Hocking in 2016, and the couple got engaged in 2018, married in Florida in 2020, and announced that their first child, a son, is due in 2022.

Combs struggled with anxiety and, in particular, obsessional obsessive-compulsive disorder throughout his adolescent and collegiate years.

