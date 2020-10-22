Luke Bryan Offers Outdoor Performance of’What She Needs Tonight’ in CMT Awards 2020 — See!

Luke Bryan is peeking out in the 2020 CMT Music Awards! )

The 44-year old state rocker gave an outside performance in the awards show that aired on Wednesday night (October 21) in the Barn in Sycamore Farms at Arrington, Tenn.

PHOTOS: Check out the most recent pics of all Luke Bryan

Inspired by American Idol co-judge Katy Perry, Luke along with his socially distanced group partners performed”What She Wants Tonight.”

Luke first published the song one year past, and seems on his latest record Born Here Live Below Here.

Earlier in the nighttime, Luke acquired the Male Video of the Year award for his song”One Margarita.”

Read the complete collection of all CMT Music Awards winners !

10+ photos interior of Luke Bryan performing in the CMT Music Awards…