Luke Bryan children: Does country singer Luke Bryan have children? | Music | Entertainment

This came after, when Luke was 19-years-old, his other sibling, Chris, died in a car accident.

He told ABC of this difficult time: “My only older siblings… gone from the world, in a flash in two, two different, crazy, tragic manners, that… we’ll never know, and never understand.

“You can lean on friends and family through it … and you can get back life.

“If me telling my story moves people down a positive path of hope and getting up out of the bed and getting back going, then, you know, it’s certainly worth telling.”