Luke Bryan Casts Curse On Florida With Tim Tebow’s Heisman, Go Dawgs!

Luke Bryan simply took the Georgia-Florida competition into a whole’nother level… the country music celebrity is now utilizing Tim Tebow‘s Heisman Trophy to throw a curse to the Gators!!!

Bryan — a BIG Georgia enthusiast — revealed Thursday that he and his wife won the rights to this prize for 6 weeks in a charity auction … donating cash into the Brett Boyer Foundation in trade for its honor.

The matter is… Tim waited until this week just days ahead of the Gators-Bulldogs match on Saturday — to send the award, also Bryan stated he considers that something was fishy about the time of that.

“I believe it was a bid to bring poor mojo in my home,” said Bryan, that severely adores that the Dawgs.

Therefore, what exactly did Luke do to fight that???

REVERSE CURSE, BABY!!!

Bryan says he is going to work with Tim’s decoration to attempt to his Dawgs into a win over the Gators… describing,”I have this week to place a curse about the Florida Gators!”

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Jacksonville… and, in case the Gators begin doing some amusing things — BLAME LUKE!!!