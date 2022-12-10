Luka Modric Net Worth: How Much He Gets from Soccer?

Luka Modric is the captain of the Croatia national team and a professional footballer for Real Madrid in Spain’s La Liga. Even though he’s most often seen in the center of the field, he’s versatile enough to fill in anywhere on the midfield, whether that’s in an offensive or defensive role.

Luka Modric Expenses vs. Benefits

The wealth of Luka Modri, a Croatian soccer star, is estimated at $75 million. In the 2021 season, Modri will be competing for Real Madrid in Spain’s La Liga. Modric is usually considered the best Croatian player of all time and one of the best midfielders in the history of the game.

His professional career began when he was 16 years old with Dinamo Zagreb, and he spent the next many years in the English Premier League with Tottenham.

After impressing with the club, Luka signed with Real Madrid in 2012. Within a short period of time, he was an indispensable member of “Los Blancos,” helping the Spanish club to a string of championships and a number of Champions League victories.

Modric has won the Ballon d’Or, as well as many “Best Midfielder” accolades. Moreover, Luka has been a pivotal figure for the Croatia national team, which he currently captains. His most notable accomplishment on the international stage was getting Croatia all the way to the 2018 World Cup final, where they were ultimately defeated by France.

And What Exactly Has He Accomplished for Real Madrid?

Before joining Tottenham in 2008, Modric was a proven winner for Dinamo Zagreb.

The 154-cap international joined Spurs a few months after their last trophy win, the League cup against Chelsea, and left north London without adding to his silverware haul.

After making the £30 million move to Madrid, Modric has won numerous medals over the past decade.

Private Matters

Luka prefers to keep his personal life, including his family, out of the spotlight. His 2010 wedding to Vanja Bosni was a happy occasion for all. They had their first child that year. The couple had two more children during the next seven years. The household adheres to the Catholic faith.

Discrepancies in The Law

During the prosecution of ex-Dinamo Zagreb executive Zdravko Mami, Modri testified about the many contracts he had with the club. Regrettably, Modri allegedly provided false dates for significant events, leading to perjury charges.

Much debate was sparked by this news; Luka maintained his innocence, but Croats were divided on the issue. There were many who supported him, and there were those who saw him as complicit in a major corruption scandal. The perjury charge was dropped in 2018.

Land and Buildings

Reports surfaced in 2019 that Modri had spent almost 12 million euros on a property in the Spanish capital. The mansion has roughly 2,700 square meters of living area and sits on a 10,000 square meter lot. In total, there are nine bedrooms here, with six of them being on the ground floor.

Extravagant features include an 18-seat home theater. A glass wine cellar can be found below ground. According to rumors, Luka is a devoted father who built a special room for his children complete with a rock wall. The home’s exterior features a garage with space for up to ten vehicles. The property features a large garden, a swimming pool, and a number of different sports courts.