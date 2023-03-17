Lucy Liu on Having a Baby in Her 40s: “I Didn’t Have a Plan”

Lucy Liu claims she had no intentions when she decided to become a single parent in her forties.

In an interview with The Cut published on Thursday, the Shazam! Fury of the Gods actress said that her 2015 birth of son Rockwell, now 7 years old, was mostly unplanned.

“I was without a plan. I simply thought, ‘I’d want to alter the discussion a little,’ “She revealed to the outlet. “I didn’t give it much thought. I did not conduct an extensive investigation; I simply pulled the trigger.”

“I can easily reason my way out of a situation,” she added. “If I overthink things, I won’t do it. It is preferable for me to feel something and then act on it. Several individuals read books on parenting. I did none of those things. I was thinking, “When the baby arrives, I’ll work it out.”

Liu also explained why she enjoys the “experience” of raising her child in an urban atmosphere.

“I absolutely desired to raise a child in New York,” she said. People will say, ‘It’s inconvenient, you don’t even have a car,’ yet they will see everything this way.

Liu continued, “You will demonstrate what is safe and what is not, and kids will learn this through experience.” “While always in a car, it is difficult to develop common sense. They will perceive the odors.”

Liu told PEOPLE in 2015 that surrogacy “simply seemed like the appropriate option for me because I was working and didn’t know when I would be able to stop.”

She continued, “I figured it was probably the best course of action for me, and it worked out well.”

Liu mentioned becoming a mother in January “That is a significant adjustment because it is an emotional choice. And even once that occurs, you cannot predict what will occur next.