Lucifer’s Tom Ellis rules out coming to the show after season 6

Lucifer is obviously a series that made a bargain with the devil as it’s survived its passing on more than 1 event. After broadcasting for 3 seasons on Fox, the show had been canceled by the community. Following a significant fan outcry, Netflix swooped in and declared that it was picking up the string for a fourth year. The series quickly became a favorite option about the streamer that made it astonishing if they revived the show for a fifth and last season. More buff outcry followed and it had been announced that Lucifer will be returning for a sixth and last, for this time, year. Given each the days Lucifer has prevented being trashed back into Hell, you’d believe they might sneak a second year in there only for pleasure but Lucifer’s Tom Ellis (Lucifer himself) says he is prepared to bid farewell to the series after it rolls up its own six-season run.

Ellis gave an interview to the”Kings of both Con: The Podcast” and that he explained why he is done playing Lucifer following the sixth time:

“Six seasons of this series is a true achievement. It has been a massive psychological journey and that I do not believe I need to perform anymore. I understand I do not need to do some more. Mostly because I wan na t understand that we are ending and since I have had such a terrific moment. I believe that it’s just fitting that we now have a suitable ending to the series.”

It is great that Ellis understands that it is probably time to wrap up things, however popular the series is. Fans still appear to adore the series as the very first portion of this fifth year went right to the very top of Netflix’s graphs. The streamer also declared that the series had scored the largest TV series opening weekend on the stage. The series is still workable but it’s probably best to head out whether it is still on top using the fanbase.

Lucifer relies upon the DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg and it is removed off the comic book series”The Sandman.” The show revolves round Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), the Devil, that abandons Hell for Los Angeles in which he conducts his own nightclub termed’LUX’ and becomes a consultant to the LAPD. The series also stars Lauren German, Kevin Alejandro, D.B. Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, along with Rachael Harris.

Can YOU believe Ellis is right about this being the ideal time to finish Lucifer?