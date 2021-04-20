“Lucifer” Vet To Pen “47 Ronin” Sequel

The planned sequel to martial arts fantasy feature “47 Ronin” has set “Lucifer” veteran Aimee Garcia and best-selling author AJ Mendez to pen the script for the film at Universal 1440 Entertainment and Netflix.

The story is set 300 years in the future in an exotic cyberpunk world and will offer a re-imagining of both the original 2013 film and its loose source material “Chushingura”. The fantasy action-thriller will incorporate horror elements alongside its modern samurai and ninja elements and is being directed by Ron Yuan (“Mulan”)

Garcia says in a statement: AJ and I are excited to write a diverse and inclusive action film. Director Ron Yuan’s vision to blend martial arts, horror, cyber-punk and action was inspiring and we’d like to thank the team at 1440 for being so supportive. As creators of color, we’re honored to be part of a modern, multicultural story with powerful female leads”

Chris Morgan penned the script and the project is eyeing an early 2021 production start.

Source: Deadline