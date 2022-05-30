Lucifer Season 6 Release Date: Cast, Plot, Trailer, and Many More Updates You Need to Know

The iconic urban fantasy television series Lucifer’s sixth and final season is due to premiere in India today. Lucifer Season 6 episodes are promised to keep you on the edge, much like the previous seasons, with their numerous twists and turns. Lucifer Morningstar – the fallen angel dubbed the Devil – must struggle with being all-powerful in the much-awaited final season as he is slated to succeed his father as the next God. However, there is absolute turmoil everywhere until the God-in-waiting learns how to cope with things, with hints of an oncoming catastrophe. Will Lucifer let things go or will he intervene? You’ll have to wait until the Lucifer Season 6 finale to find out. Here’s a rundown of Lucifer Season 6’s release date, time, trailer, and how to watch it for free on Netflix in India.

Season 6 of Lucifer Has a Release Date.

Season six of Lucifer premiered on Netflix on Friday, September 10th, a date that the streaming service had revealed on social media approximately a month prior in a tweet showcasing posters of the main actors.

Co-stars Tom Ellis and DB Woodside sent meaningful comments on social media after performing their final scenes together in March 2021, bringing the final season’s shoot to an emotional close.

Read More: Owl House Season 3 Expected Release Date: Cast, Storyline, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know!

How Can I Watch Lucifer Season 6 for Free in India?

You don’t need a Netflix subscription to watch Lucifer Season 6 since there are a few workarounds that allow you to watch Lucifer Season 6 online in India for free! If you want to view the last season of Lucifer but don’t have a Netflix account or if your Netflix subscription is about to expire, keep reading.

Jio Post Paid Plus Is a Service Provided by Jio.

You receive a free Netflix subscription with JioPostPaid Plus, as well as a variety of additional perks. It offers the Netflix Rs 199 basic package, which allows you to stream video on your mobile phone. You may choose from any of the JioPostPaid Plus plans to watch Lucifer season 6 online in India for free, depending on your preferences:

JioPostPaid Plus package for Rs 399 – This JioPostPaid Plus plan includes a free Netflix (mobile plan) subscription, allowing you to watch the Lucifer series online for free in India. You’ll also get a free Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Prime Videos, and Jio app membership. 75GB of data, unlimited phone calls, unlimited SMSs, and 200GB of data rollover are among the other perks.

599 rupees JioPostPaid Plus plan – This JioPostPaid Plus plan includes a Netflix (mobile plan) subscription that allows you to watch the Lucifer series online in India for free. This package also includes subscriptions to Jio applications, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, and Prime Videos. Other perks include 100GB of internet, 200GB of data rollover, and unlimited voice and SMS calls. With this JioPostPaid Plus plan, you’ll also get a second SIM card as part of the Family Plan.

JioPostPaid Plus plan (Rs 799) – Watch the Lucifer series online for free in India with this JioPostPaid Plus plan, which includes a Netflix membership (mobile plan), as well as Jio applications, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, and Prime Videos at no additional cost. Other features of the Family Plan include 150GB of data, 200GB of data rollover, unlimited phone calls, unlimited SMSs, and two extra SIM cards.

899 rupees JioPostPaid Plus plan — This plan includes a free Netflix (mobile plan) membership, allowing you to watch the Lucifer series online for free in India. This package also includes free Jio applications, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, and Prime Videos subscriptions. Other features of the Family Plan include 200GB of data, 500GB of data rollover, unlimited phone calls, unlimited SMSs, and three extra SIM cards.

1,499 rupees JioPostPaid Plus plan — With the complimentary Netflix (mobile plan) subscription that comes with this JioPostPaid Plus plan, you may watch the Lucifer series online in India for free. Other perks include Jio applications, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, and Prime Videos memberships, as well as 300GB of data, 500GB of data rollover, and unlimited voice and SMS calls. In the UAE and the United States, this package also includes unlimited phone calls and data

Lucifer’s Sixth Season Cast

For the final season, the whole Lucifer ensemble reunites, led by Tom Ellis and Lauren German as star-crossed lovers Lucifer and Chloe

Lucifer gets pulled over by the officer that stopped him in the series pilot, as shown in the trailer. Fans may expect more returning faces, as well as the return of a past guest star, according to executive producer Ildy Modrovich, who spoke to fans at Comic-Con. “We identified one character we have spoken about but have never seen in this season,” said producer Joe Henderson.

We also get to see more of DB Woodside, who plays the heavenly Amenadiel, and Rachael Harris, who plays therapist Dr. Linda Martin, as the couple continues to co-parent their human kid.

Aimee Garcia reprises her role as LAPD officer Ella Lopez, and Kevin Alejandro’s character Detective Dan Espinoza returns despite his character’s death last season.

Without giving anything away, the writers have found a way to bring the character back into the real world and have him connect with his buddies, including Amenadiel, as he begins his new job as a beat officer. Take a look at the season six poster below.

Read More: Joseline Cabaret Season 3: Released Date Confirmed, Cast, Plot, and Many More Updates in 2022

Lucifer Morningstar/Michael Demiurgos Is Played by Tom Ellis.

Chloe Decker is played by Lauren German.

Amenadiel is played by DB Woodside.

Mazikeen is played by Lesley Ann-Brandt.

Dan Espinoza is played by Kevin Alejandro.

Linda Martin is played by Rachael Harris.

Ella Lopez is played by Aimee Garcia.

Beatrice ‘Trixie’ Espinoza is played by Scarlett Estevez.

Eve is played by Inbar Lavi.

Season 6 Trailer for Lucifer

The Lucifer season 6 teaser opens with LAPD Detective Carol Corbett questioning the titular fiend. He asks Lucifer his age at one point… how disrespectful! A fallen angel’s number is never revealed.

The rest of the video shows Lucifer adjusting to his new role as God. He even sits on the couch of his therapist, Linda. The situation on Earth is becoming increasingly horrific. Nature’s laws are dissolving, and no one (not even an all-powerful god) knows how it will finish.