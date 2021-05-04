Lucas Vazquez close to signing for AC Milan this Summer

News from La Liga and Serie A as AC Milan has offered a lucrative deal to Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez ahead of the Summer transfer window.

Lucas Vazquez has certainly become the most important player in Madrid recently. His contract with Real Madrid will end in June 2021. And he has not yet signed an official extension.

Hence, Real Madrid will try to improve their offer and keep it close to Vazquez’s demand. The covid-19 pandemic, the ESL failure has put up a tough challenge for the club to handle finances.

Lucas Vazquez has rejected Atletico Madrid offer

The 29 years old Spaniard has graduated from Real Madrid academy. He has played in all sub-ordinates team of Real Madrid to reach this position. He played at Espanyol for a season and returned to join the 1st team in 2015.

Hence, Lucas Vazquez has rejected an offer from Atletico Madrid; as he didn’t want to hurt his fans signing for direct city rivals.

Chances of Vazquez joining AC Milan

Many believe that AC Milan has offered a better deal than Real Madrid, and could have him for FREE this summer.

If Lucas Vazquez doesn’t sign for Madrid, he will definitely sign the AC Milan contract; and reunite with his former teammate Theo Hernandez at San Siro.

Although the player prefers to stay at Madrid, if Madrid don’t improve their offer, he will definitely think of EXIT.