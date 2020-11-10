LSU Football Player Koy Moore Details Shocking Encounter With Baton Rouge Police | National News

Louisiana State University soccer player Koy Moore has been the victim of a horrible police experience he says happened to him on the weekend, and it’s prompted a diagnosis.
A wide receiver using the Tigers,” Moore happened to Twitter on Sunday (November 8) to detail the alleged run-in having an unspecified set of police. He says that the incident happened on Saturday night and also had guns drawn on him from the cops.
“Last evening I had been approached by [police],” that he tweeted. “They pulled guns on me supposing that I had a gun and medication, (crying where’s your weapon?) . I had been violated a lot of times even as likely as far as attempting to sew my trousers searching for a weapon which I told them that I didn’t have.”
Moore continued:”When I attempted to go for video instruction of the offender that they grabbed my mobile phone. I could have lost my entire life and that I know for a fact that nothing would have happened to the men who did this.
“As a few observe the election of a president, comprehend the actual issue [has] maybe not altered,” he added. “When I did not inform those incompetent officers which I had been an LSU soccer player there’s not any telling when I would have been here to tell this story! Yesterday was not a success for America. It was just a diversion”
CBS News reports that the Baton Rouge Police Department is establishing an internal investigation into the episode.
“We love Mr. Moore bringing this event to our attention. As in each instance, we’ll be collecting all available evidence and conducting interviews,” Chief of police Murphy Paul explained in a declaration. “Accountability and transparency are crucial in developing trust with the neighborhood ”
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron published a statement about the episode on Sunday night.
“While I cannot comment on the analysis, what I could say is that we have to work together to adopt our differences,” he explained. “We must listen, come together to fight social injustice and racism when we want to make a more equitable society for many people.”
