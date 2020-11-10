LSU Football Player Koy Moore Details Shocking Encounter With Baton Rouge Police | National News

Louisiana State University soccer player Koy Moore has been the victim of a horrible police experience he says happened to him on the weekend, and it’s prompted a diagnosis.

A wide receiver using the Tigers,” Moore happened to Twitter on Sunday (November 8) to detail the alleged run-in having an unspecified set of police. He says that the incident happened on Saturday night and also had guns drawn on him from the cops.

“Last evening I had been approached by [police],” that he tweeted. “They pulled guns on me supposing that I had a gun and medication, (crying where’s your weapon?) . I had been violated a lot of times even as likely as far as attempting to sew my trousers searching for a weapon which I told them that I didn’t have.”

Moore continued:”When I attempted to go for video instruction of the offender that they grabbed my mobile phone. I could have lost my entire life and that I know for a fact that nothing would have happened to the men who did this.

“As a few observe the election of a president, comprehend the actual issue [has] maybe not altered,” he added. “When I did not inform those incompetent officers which I had been an LSU soccer player there’s not any telling when I would have been here to tell this story! Yesterday was not a success for America. It was just a diversion”