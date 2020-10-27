Love Is Blind’s Mark Cuevas Girlfriend is Pregnant With Their First Child, Months After His Cheating Scandal

Mark Cuevas is expecting his first child!

The Love is Blind star announced that he and girlfriend Aubrey Rainey are pregnant with their first baby together, and are due in April next year.

“Baby Cuevas 4.29.21,” Mark captioned a cute photo of the two with Aubrey holding a sonogram picture over his shoulder.

Aubrey added on her own Instagram, “Blessed beyond measure & cannot wait to meet our little pumpkin 🥰.”

The couple spoke to People about the surprise pregnancy, saying that they “found out together after a weekend spent with friends and family in West Virginia for Labor Day weekend.”

Aubrey and Mark added that they first met “at a restaurant in Atlanta, kept in contact and started visiting each other frequently. We took a Fourth of July trip to Savannah, Georgia, where we officially started dating and then never left each other’s side since.”

