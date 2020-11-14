Love Is Blind’s Amber and Matt Celebrate 2nd Anniversary

It is a story as old as time passes. Boy meets girl. Boy and girl fall in love. Boy and girl becoming participated. . .in a solitude pod without having seen each other in the flesh. At least that is how things went for Love is Blind celebrities Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, that got married in November 2018 about the Netflix reality show following their odd courtship.

But despite the odd courtship, the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary in Nov. 13, demonstrating to Love is Blind lovers their love is still going strong.

At a selfie of him up to Amber, Matt wrote on Instagram,”Here is to two decades plus a million years ”

Amber shared with a steamier photograph of her husband around the beach in Antigua. She gushed over Matt from the Instagram caption, composing,”two years ago now since we formally stated”I do”… and that I can’t keep my hands off you! Joyful 2yr Wedding Anniversary for my frustrating-crazy-sweet-handsome hubby. I LOVE YOU @barnettisblind.”

The few gave particulars of their huge anniversary plans within their Instagram Stories also.