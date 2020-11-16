Love Is Blind Stars Lauren & Cameron Celebrate Two-Year Wedding Anniversary!

The top two contestants in the Netflix hit reality TV series Love Is Blind are spending their anniversary connected at the hip as a married couple!

Lauren Rate and Cameron Hamilton took the series by storm if their improbable love on camera descends into the actual deal in actual life, and today, it seems like they’re actually appreciating happily ever after together! What a fairytale end — with a lot happier years to choose both!

Rate, that turns 33 on Monday, kicked off the anniversary article party mood each day by sharing an cute message and film onto her Instagram accounts. Writing about her own surprise and delight in being married for just two years into the guy of her fantasies, the luminous youthful bride contributed (under ):

“As my bday is tomorrow (the exact same evening we got married) I will celebrate our love now!!! ???????????????? Wow 2 whoooole years! We have made it through each of the wildest years of our own lives! We made stronger than ever before. ✨❤️ I am thankful to have you by my side forcing me, encouraging me, loving me, which makes me laugh and cry (sometimes concurrently ), regular teaching me a new degree of love that I never believed possible. We’re expanding ourselves, our companies and our loved ones. And I could not consider anyone better to ride shotgun through this mad amazing life!!! Happy two years baby! Cheers into 80 longer ✨???? I adore you!”

Awww! That is the most adorable thing EVER!

Her option to the corresponding pic was cute, also, since you can see (below):

Wow! So adoring!

And not to be outdone, Hamilton chosen for its high-fashion appearance in his image of the group to celebrate their anniversary on Sunday afternoon:

Sexy!!!

together with the picthat he shared from his own message:

“Happy 2nd Anniversary @need4lspeed!!! I am thankful to have you as my spouse each single day, throughout the good and bad days. You inspire me to be my very best and also to make you happy as you make me. I am quite grateful for the family we’ve joined together and made, actually Sparx???? ???? Our experience is only beginning — I am looking forward to a hundred years ”

Enjoy it!

HUGE congrats to the happy pair!

They shot our TV screens and have been the very best story ever on Love Is Blind, and today they are receiving their ride away into the sunset together in real life, also. Completely deserved!

And we’re completely here for this!

Love it,” y’all!

