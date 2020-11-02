Love & Hiphop’s Moniece Bleaches Skin:’Today I Am A White Girl’!!

Love & Hip Hop star Moniece Slaughter has been accused of bleaching the skin, MTO News has discovered. And these accusations are coming out of her followers and fans across social networking.

Moniece published pics of herself and she seems radically different – using MUCH lighter-skinned.

However, the fact starlet is denying skin care, MTO News has supported. She asserts she was constantly that mild because members of her ancestors had been”Native American”

Listen for her excuse:

However she was not always that mild. Here is what she looked just like a couple of seasons back when she looked Love & Hip Hop Hollywood:

Along with being a reality celebrity, Moniece Slaughter is a singer-songwriter, famous for singing the first theme tune of America’s Next Top Model. Her stepfather is Grammy Award-winning gospel singer Dave Thomas of Take 6.

Moniece is released Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood because Fizz’s estranged baby mama/ex-fiancée, who’s fighting to shake her”deadbeat mom” standing and offer for her family by beginning a sex toy enterprise. She climbed to become 1 o the hottest cast members in the series.