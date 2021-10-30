Love After Lockup Season 4 Release Date, Cast & Plot Revealed

Love After Lockup is a reality TV series which originally aired on We TV. Running for over 3 seasons yet, it has garnered huge reputation among the fans. With its season 4 nearing the release, Love After Lockup is yet again about to introduce viewers to some intriguing stories.

Love After Lockup first premiered on We TV back in January 2018 and its first season only consisted of 7 episodes. A year later, second season started airing which contained about 51 episodes. For its third season, the show will air around more than 60 episodes. As for the 4th season let’s discuss everything about it from plot, release date and cast here in this blog.

Love After Lockup Plot

In Love After Lockup is a reality based TV show. It centers on the life of the prisoners after they get out from their period and how drastically their lives changed. It primarily focuses on the felons who recently got out of the cells to see the world with new perspective.

The show present s a dynamic plot centering on the specific changes that occurred within the life of these people and the people surrounding them. Each felon tells a different story and each one of them have a revolting history and changes in their lives.

The story of each individual spreads throughout different episodes. For instance, Garret Tanner, one of the inmates charged for 7 years of prison in Burglary and Grand Theft appeared in the first season of the show along with his better half Johanna Digrigoli.

Similarly, the show portrays different couples and the impact they had on their lives because of these incidents. The series tries to bring out a pure human aspect to the table and tries to bring forth the challenges faced by these individuals.

Love After Lockup Season 3 Recap

In Love After Lockup season 3 recap, we discovered the stories of various people such as Maurice Gipson and Jessica Gipson among whom the former was prisoned for 7 years for burglary. Then we also learned about Kristiana Roth who went to prison for similar crime for the amount of 3 years.

The season was divided into 6 parts on total and each part had a different story to tell. There were some interesting development between Chanda and Tyrice while we also got to know about the challenges Moore faced along with Quaylon.

Love After Lockup Season 4 Release Date

We haven’t received any official news yet with regards to the announcement of season 4 since season 3 still has an episode left to air. So it’s possible that we may receive the information about 4th installment pretty soon.

We TV will likely renew the series for yet another season considering the overwhelming response it has received. Furthermore, the gradual increase in the number of episodes also suggests that another fold in the Love After Lockup is on the row.

As to number of episodes, we predict them to be around 50 to 60 like it’s predecessors. Additionally, the runtime will likely not change and stick to that 40 minutes mark. There are many interesting development lying up in the next season and hopefully, they’re as good as previous ones.

Love After Lockup Season 4 Cast

Since it’s a reality show, there aren’t any consistent cast members. Each new seasons brings the story of new people and hence new people get casted. We may revisit some of the earlier characters in the 4th season, but apart from that, there’s no news about cast members of the show.

