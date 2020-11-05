Louisville-Virginia postponed because of Cardinals’ virus instances

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Louisville has stopped all soccer tasks and its Saturday match in Virginia has been postponed at least a week because of a spike in COVID-19 instances.

Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra told reporters Wednesday night that the app has 10 players that have tested positive for COVID-19 and also five players that had been in quarantine due to contact . Five support team members also examined positive and others have been in quarantine.

The AD stated no training team members have tested positive.

“Even though the amount of gamers likely is not as large as you noticed from different applications which have obtained a pause,” Tyra said,”we believed it was crucial because of the simple fact that the service team had tested positive. They worked closely together with our players at the training area and from the equipment field.

“Clearly, (together with ) a hands on strategy concerning working together gave us trouble and we felt as though we had to have a timeout here”

Nine Louisville gamers, largely on research, were held from last week 42-35 reduction to Virginia Tech. Coach Scott Satterfield said then that a number of the absences have been COVID-19-associated.

Tyra stated the newest upgrade made the Cardinals down to 3 scholarship players .

“I believe we were hoping to work out, such as the majority of, the way to plot it around,” Tyra said. “Our training team was already on this path. And with more advantages showing up again at the identical very same region of this defence, that worried us somewhat.”

Evaluation results from the Friday and Sunday may ascertain when staff activities restart. Louisville (2-5, 1-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) and Virginia (2-4, 2-4) equally possess byes on Nov. 14, allowing the match to be pushed straight back into this date.

It is the third largest FBS match postponed this week along with the 40th because Aug. 26th. It’s the second time this year Virginia has had a competition that had to postpone. The Cavaliers’ September match against Virginia Tech was pushed back to Dec. 12.

___

Much More AP school soccer: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball along with https://twitter.com/AP_Top25