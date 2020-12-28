Louis Saha sends transfer advice to Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta in advance of January window

Louis Saha states Arsenal must be concentrating on a central midfielder in the January transfer window and doesn’t believe a top rated-6 finish is out of the dilemma for Mikel Arteta’s facet.

The Gunners have endured a dismal get started to the period acquiring misplaced 8 of their opening 15 Premier League video games.

They at last ended a 7-sport winless run with a surprise victory about London rivals Chelsea past weekend but however stay down in 15th location in the desk.

Central midfield has been an space of rivalry for the north Londoners, with summer months signing Thomas Partey sidelined with a thigh concern and the likes of Granit Xhaka, Dani Ceballos and Mohamed Elneny all doing inconsistently.

With the January transfer window looming, former Manchester United striker Saha recommended Arteta to target a tenacious chief to bolster his aspect in the center of the park

Talking solely to Ladbrokes at its launch of the 5-A-Aspect Guess on Tottenham v Fulham, Saha stated: ‘In conditions of where by Arsenal can fortify, I would prevent seeking at players entirely for their excellent and begin hunting at gamers for their management and attitude.

‘They want gamers who are intense in the ideal way that is the most critical thing. Yet another participant in the centre of the pitch with the correct mentality would be a great starting off point for the January transfer window.’

The Gunners now experience a operate of games from bottom-50 percent opposition, beginning with a vacation to the Amex Stadium to choose on Brighton on Tuesday.

And Saha believes people may well be the ‘most difficult’ sort of video games to acquire.

‘On paper Arsenal have a pleasant operate of fixtures now, in opposition to Brighton, West Brom, Crystal Palace and Newcastle,’ he additional.

‘But this is exactly where the Premier League in itself is this kind of a challenge, mainly because you may well believe these fixtures could possibly be effortless, but they are far from it. They are the most difficult matches to earn.’

Inspite of their miserable beginning to the campaign, Saha feels that Arteta’s facet are nevertheless able of securing a prime-six end if they can set alongside one another a sequence of very good benefits.

‘Of program, a top-50 percent finish is nevertheless achievable,’ the Frenchman ongoing. ‘Even a major-6 end.

‘A very good run of 4 or five wins and all of the sudden they are again in the blend and climbing up the table. Person United were being in a comparable circumstance a handful of weeks again and seem at in which they are now.’

