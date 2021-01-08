Louie Barry: Aston Villa youngster describes instant he scored towards Liverpool

With Villa’s initial-group squad decimated by a coronavirus outbreak, nine players testing good alongside with five team, the club speedily named on the children.

Barry, who joined Villa previous January immediately after a half-time spell with Barcelona, was between the 11 debutants in the Villa commencing line-up.

Sadio Mane set Liverpool in advance just after 3 minutes only to see Villa stun them to equaliser five minutes just before the break.

Rowe’s great throughball found Barry and the ex-West Brom striker – who joined Villa from Barcelona very last year – held off Rhys Williams to calmly conquer Caoimhin Kelleher.

“I understood that I experienced it as quickly as I observed it and it arrived out for me,” he instructed BT Sport. “I set the ball in the back again of the web and it is the proudest I’ve at any time been of myself.

"My family members were being possibly screaming at the Television set when it strike the back of the web, and I've never ever been so very pleased. I happened so speedily and I was just satisfied to score – and ideally a lot of more."

Barry admitted he believed Villa could even have a possibility of successful the activity after he had equalised just before the break.

He included: “When I scored, I assumed, ‘We could even have a opportunity here’. Definitely that did not transform out to be, but credit rating to ourselves and credit to the club.”