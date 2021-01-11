Lou Reed’s ’70s keyboardist Michael Fonfara dies aged 74

Michael Fonfara, very best recognized as the late Lou Reed‘s longtime keyboardist and member of Downchild Blues Band, died aged 74 in Toronto very last 7 days immediately after a two yr battle with cancer.

The musician’s publicist Eric Alper verified the news to CBC News today (January 10).

The Canadian keyboardist was born in Stevensville, Ontario in 1946, and commenced his musical job in 1963 with early R&B outfit Jon and Lee & The Checkmates. Pursuing that band’s dissolution, he toured and recorded with Electric powered Flag in the late 1960s and was selected to be component of the Elektra Data “supergroup” Rhinoceros for 3 albums, co-producing their 1968 instrumental hit ‘Apricot Brandy’.

Among the much more long-lasting musical initiatives, Fonfara was getting a sought-immediately after session musician – it was his work with The Everly Brothers on the 1974 are living album ‘Stories We Could Tell’ that caught Lou Reed’s attention. The keyboardist very first performed on 1974’s ‘Sally Simply cannot Dance’, and would add to 8 far more albums till 1980, like ‘Rock and Roll Heart’, ‘Street Hassle’, and reward tracks on ‘Coney Island Baby’. Fonfara co-wrote and co-produced Reed’s 1980 album ‘Growing Up In Public’.

In the 1980s, Fonfara recorded with Foreigner on their album ‘Foreigner 4’ which showcased their 1981 megahit ‘Urgent’, and ‘Records’. In 1990, the keyboardist joined Downchild Blues Band – the inspiration for the 1980s film The Blue Brothers – with whom he would enjoy for the upcoming 30 yrs.

The band shared a tribute to Fonfara on their social media yesterday (January 9): “He was an remarkable musician, a light soul and we have been honoured to share the stage with him each individual time we performed”. Downchild additional there would be “a celebration of life” after it was secure to obtain all over again write-up-COVID.

Fonfara’s ultimate recording was with Downchild at the band’s 50th anniversary celebrations in 2019, featuring particular visitor stars Blues Brother Dan Aykroyd, Paul Shaffer and David Wilcox. It was introduced as ‘Live At The Toronto Jazz Festival’ in 2020.

The keyboardist is survived by his spouse Avril, his daughters Ashley and Ciara and grandchildren Brooklyn, Camden, Jamie, and Jaxon.