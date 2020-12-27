Lottery bosses ‘desperate’ to obtain thriller £1.8m EuroMillions lottery winner

Lottery bosses are “desperate” to discover a £1.8 million secret EuroMillions prize winner who has nevertheless to claim their cash.

levels are remaining urged to check their tickets after a single that was purchased in West Lothian scooped the sum in the December 11 draw.

The ticket, which matched the 5 major figures and 1 blessed star variety, is truly worth a full of £1,886,380.

Camelot’s Andy Carter, a senior winners’ advisor at The National Lottery, said: “We’re determined to uncover this thriller ticket holder and unite them with their winnings, this wonderful prize could definitely make a enormous variance to somebody’s existence, and what a way to get started the new 12 months it would be.

“We’re urging all people who acquired a ticket in this region to test their aged EuroMillions tickets once again or search anyplace a lacking ticket could be hiding.”

The ticket is one of 5 in the United kingdom which won £1.8 million by matching the 5 most important numbers and 1 lucky star selection. In the meantime, the jackpot was picked up by a French ticket holder, who properly matched the successful figures on that day – 6, 9, 13, 24 and 41 – and the lucky star numbers 3 and 12.

The thriller ticket holder has until finally June 9 2021 to declare their prize. Everyone not in possession of their ticket, for whatever rationale, but who thinks they have a authentic declare can however make contact with Camelot – but it ought to be inside of 30 days of the attract.

If no-one will come ahead with the winning ticket ahead of the deadline, then the prize dollars, as well as all the fascination it has generated, will go to help National Lottery-funded tasks throughout the United kingdom.

PA